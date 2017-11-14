Amarin's Vascepa shows treatment effect in CKD patients in late-stage study; shares ahead 6% premarket

A post hoc (after the end of trial) analysis of the Phase 3 ANCHOR study showed treatment with Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) lowered potential artery plaque-forming lipid and inflammatory markers in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data were presented at the American Heart Association 2017 Scientific Sessions in Anaheim, CA.

The company says Vascepa exhibited the treatment benefit without elevating "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C) and with a safety profile similar to placebo in 35 CKD patients.

CKD patients with persistent high triglycerides despite treatment with statins have a high risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

The ongoing large-scale cardiovascular disease outcomes study, REDUCE-IT, will include some CKD patients.