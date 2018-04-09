Merck's Keytruda successful in late-stage study in first-line lung cancer; shares up 3% premarket

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is up 3% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 study assessing KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) versus platinum-based chemo in patients with a PD-L1 tumor proportion score of at least 1%.

Progression-free survival (PFS), a secondary endpoint, is still being evaluated.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference (ASCO) and will be submitted to global regulatory authorities.