Qualcomm CEO says NXP deal likely stuck in China; NXPI -3.1%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) drops 3.1% after Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO tells The New York Times the acquisition deal is likely caught in the China trade war ahead of the July 25 deal termination date.

Steve Mollenkopf says the company could prosper without NXP and plans a stock buyback of $20B to $30B if the NXP deal doesn’t happen.

Qualcomm would owe NXP a $2B breakup fee.

Qualcomm shares are up 0.4% to $59 premarket.

Previously: CNBC: Qualcomm could walk from NXP deal on July 25 (July 12)

Previously: NXP Semi -2.5% on reiterated report that Qualcomm could walk (July 17)

Previously: Qualcomm should walk away from the walk date - MS (July 18)