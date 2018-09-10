Exxon reaches deal with Alaska to feed LNG project

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has agreed on terms and conditions for the sale of natural gas from the Prudhoe Bay and Point Thomson fields of Alaska's North Slope to the state-owned entity leading development of the Alaska LNG Project, state officials say; financial details are not provided.

The deal follows a similar commitment of gas to the LNG project made last May by BP, also a major North Slope gas owner; the two agreements commit 22.7T cf to the project, the majority of the ~32T cf of gas identified on the slope.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), the third major North Slope gas owner, is still in discussions with on commitment of its gas to the project; COP's Alaska gas, totaling ~9T cf, is located mostly in the Prudhoe Bay field.

Alaska LNG is a $43B-plus project that would build an 800-mile gas pipeline from the North Slope to a planned liquefaction plant in Nikiski on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage.