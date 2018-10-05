Futures inch down ahead of jobs report

The U.S. economy likely created jobs at a brisk clip in September, with anticipated job gains of 191,000 matching the monthly average for the past three months, and the unemployment rate probably falling to an 18-year low of 3.8%.

Further suggesting gradual interest rates increases from the Fed, the non-farm payrolls report is expected to show a steady rise in wages, implying moderate inflation pressures and easing concerns about the economy overheating.

Dow and S&P 500 -0.1% ; Nasdaq -0.3%. Oil is up 0.5% at $74.70/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1202/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 3.2%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV