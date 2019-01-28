China's industrial profits shrink again

There's more downbeat data for China's vast manufacturing sector.

Industrial profits in December fell 1.9% from a year earlier to 680.8B yuan ($100.9B), weighed down by weak factory-gate prices, soft demand and a protracted U.S.-Sino trade war.

This is on top of a decline of 1.8% in November - the first contraction in profits in nearly three years - and China's slowest economic growth in three decades.

Shanghai -0.2% to 2,597.

