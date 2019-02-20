Intuit Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+145.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+26.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INTU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.