Dialysis providers down premarket on potential new U.S. payment plan

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) ( -4% ) and Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) ( -3% ) are both in the red premarket in apparent response to the news that the Trump administration is working on a new payment approach for treating kidney disease patients that favors home care and transplants, a potential change that could significantly impact clinic-based dialysis services providers.

The U.S. government is looking to cut the $114B it spends each year to treat chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is considering a trial payment design aimed at improved care in the early stages of kidney disease, better access to transplants and an emphasis on home dialysis.

The initiative, if fully implemented, could be bullish for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), which plans to offer home dialysis, and startups Cricket Health and Somatus.

Fresenius' recent takeover of NxStage Medical appears prescient considering its focus on home dialysis.

