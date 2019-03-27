GE seen breaking up and selling pieces of power business, analyst says

Changes to General Electric's (GE -1.4% ) struggling power business have only just begun, as the company likely will pursue sales of individual power businesses, including steam, nuclear and power conversion, says RBC analyst Deane Dray.

"We believe that GE's endgame is to shrink Power down to just the core gas turbine equipment and services platforms that have technology overlaps with Aviation," Dray writes.

GE has said it would reorganize the power business into two divisions - a gas products and services unit and the remaining power units; the latter power portfolio consists of the steam, electric grid, power conversion and nuclear energy businesses which RBC estimates have respective annual revenues of $2B, $5B, $1B and $500M.

"It is our position that all of the remaining businesses in Power portfolio have been deemed non-core and are likely being evaluated for future divestitures," Dray says.