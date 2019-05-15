`Speed bump' coming to U.S. futures markets - WSJ

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.9% ) can start the first so-called "speed bump" in the U.S. futures markets after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission didn't block the proposal, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Two of the CFTC's five commissioners, though, disagreed with the decision, saying the speed bump would unfairly hurt firms that focus on ultrafast trading strategies.

ICE would introduce a three-millisecond pause before it executes certain trades in its Gold Daily and Silver Daily futures contracts.

The CFTC said it would monitor trading in the two contracts to analyze the impact of the tiny pause in executing trades.

