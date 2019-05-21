Battle brewing on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is down 4.2% in morning trading on high volume of over 2.5M shares.

By all appearances a major battle is setting up between longs and shorts on Beyond Meat, with short interest jetting up to 44% of free float per data from S3 Partners.

Beyond Meat priced its IPO at $25 and has traded as high as $96.78. Underwriters Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, BAML, Jefferies and William Blair will all have their say after the quiet period ends on June 11, but Citron has already let loose with its negative opinion. It all sets up for a few volatile weeks for the next-gen protein stock.