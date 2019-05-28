Phillips-Van Heusen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Phillips-Van Heusen (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pvh has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.