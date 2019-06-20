Genentech initiates mid-stage Alzheimer’s study

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announces that Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY), has initiated a substudy in the ongoing Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative (API) trial of AC Immune’s, crenezumab.

The substudy, which measures Tau burden, aims to increase the understanding of disease progression in the preclinical stage of autosomal dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The substudy will evaluate the effect of crenezumab, an anti-Abeta antibody, on the longitudinal Tau burden, to slow or prevent the decline of cognitive and functional abilities in people at risk of developing familial AD.