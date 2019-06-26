TechnipFMC settles U.S., Brazil bribery probes

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it agrees to pay $301M to resolve anti-corruption investigations in the U.S. and Brazil, and says it is committed to settling another probe of its affairs with French authorities.

FTI and its Technip USA subsidiary were charged with conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act amid allegations it bribed government officials in Iraq and Brazil, including at Brazil's Petrobras oil and gas company.

A former consultant to FTI also pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the FCPA for his role in the bribery scheme.

FTI will pay $82M in the U.S., with the remainder of its penalties going to authorities in Brazil.