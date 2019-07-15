Trump to increase use of American steel in infrastructure projects

Steel producers are higher after the White House says Pres. Trump will sign an executive order this week designed to increase the amount of American steel and iron used in infrastructure projects; AKS +2.3% , STLD +1.9% , MT +1.7% , X +1% , CLF +0.8% , NUE +0.7% .

The order will direct agency heads to "encourage recipients of new federal financial assistance awards to use, to the greatest extent practical, iron, steel, aluminum, cement and other manufacturing products" produced in the U.S., according to trade advisor Peter Navarro.

ETF: SLX