SharpSpring -14% on international softness, contract change

|About: SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP)|By:, SA News Editor

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSPannounces securing 290 new customers for its core marketing automation platform in Q2.

The new adds are expected to generate $2.1M in annual recurring revenue.

But the company also reveals "softness in sales activity" within the international partner channel (specifically Brazil), which has shifted from a growth opportunity but now carries lower lifetime value.

SharpSpring notes that updating contract terms in Q2 from a monthly to annual model will impact near-term sales but should lead to higher long-term value.

SharpSpring shares are down 14% to $10.25.

