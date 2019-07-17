SharpSpring -14% on international softness, contract change

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) announces securing 290 new customers for its core marketing automation platform in Q2.

The new adds are expected to generate $2.1M in annual recurring revenue.

But the company also reveals "softness in sales activity" within the international partner channel (specifically Brazil), which has shifted from a growth opportunity but now carries lower lifetime value.

SharpSpring notes that updating contract terms in Q2 from a monthly to annual model will impact near-term sales but should lead to higher long-term value.