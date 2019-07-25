SK Hynix cutting DRAM production, NAND input

Jul. 25, 2019 3:20 AM ETHXSCF, HXSCL, MU, WDC, INTCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor72 Comments
  • SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF,OTC:HXSCLwill cut its DRAM production capacity from Q4 and convert part of the lines at its M10 FAB to CMOS image sensor mass production lines.
  • The company attributes the wafer capacity reduction to the demand environment and DRAM tech migration. SK expects capacity to decrease until next year.
  • SK Hynix will also reduce its NAND wafer input by more than 15%, up from its previous plans to cut input 10% compared to last year.
  • SK's DRAM/NAND competitors include Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
