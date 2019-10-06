Key events this week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of October 6 - 12 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (10/7): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY): Roundtable webcast - givosiran for acute hepatic porphyria.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT): R&D Day, NYC.

WEDNESDAY (10/9): European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress, Madrid (5 days). XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT): Phase 2 data on bermekimab in atopic dermatitis.

THURSDAY (10/10): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Roundtable webcast: lumasiran for primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

SATURDAY (10/12): American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, San Francisco (4 days). REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX): Phase 1/2a data on RGX-314 in wet AMD. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM): Phase 1 24-week data on ADVM-022 in wet AMD. MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX): Phase 1/2 data on AAV-RPE65 in retinal dystrophy. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX): Data from Phase 3 ALLEVIATE study of reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis.