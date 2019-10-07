Akcea out-licenses antisense candidate to Pfizer for up to $1.5B

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) inks an agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for global rights to antisense drug AKCEA-ANGPTL3-Lrx for certain cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, Akcea and Ionis will receive $250M upfront, divided equally, up to $1.3B in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. Akcea will settle its $125M obligation to Ionis via common stock instead of cash.

Pfizer will be responsible for all development and regulatory activities beyond the ongoing Phase 2 trial.

Akcea has the right to participate in certain commercialization activities in the U.S. and selected other markets based on predefined terms and criteria.

AKCEA-ANGPTL3-Lrx is designed to reduce the production of a protein called angiopoietin-like 3, a key regulator of a range of lipid and metabolic pathways. The absence of the protein is associated with reduced risk of insulin resistance and diabetes.