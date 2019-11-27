Nautilus Minerals reportedly goes bankrupt

Nautilus Minerals (OTC:NUSMF), one of the world's first seafloor miners, officially went bankrupt this week, according to Mining.com.

The company was trying to develop its Solwara 1 deep sea gold, copper and silver mine off the coast of Papua New Guinea, but the project was plagued with community opposition and financial setbacks.

Nautilus has two business units, one in polymetallic nodules and the other in seafloor massive sulphides, which includes the Solwara 1 project; it is not clear which, if either of the units, the company will concentrate on.