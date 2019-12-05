Lexicon up 4% on positive early-stage data on neuropathic pain candidate LX9211

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX +4% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of positive results from a Phase 1 multiple ascending-dose clinical trial evaluating neuropathic pain candidate LX9211 in healthy volunteers.

LX9211 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and pharmacokinetic activity supportive of once-daily dosing. The most common adverse events were headache and dizziness.

Small molecule LX9211 inhibits an enzyme called adaptor-associated protein kinase 1 (AAK1). The company acquired exclusive rights from development partner Bristol-Myers Squibb two years ago.

Development is ongoing.