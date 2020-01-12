Agios sees Tibsovo sales as high as $115M this year
Jan. 12, 2020 5:01 PM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)AGIOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Ahead of its JPM20 presentation, Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announces its key milestones and outlook for 2020. Highlights:
- Tibsovo (ivosidenib) sales: $105M-115M.
- Receive CHMP opinion Europe on Tibsovo for relapsed/refractory AML with IDH1 mutation by year-end.
- Complete enrollment in Phase 3 study, AGILE, evaluating the combination of Tibsovo and azacitidine in treatment-naïve IDH1-positive blood cancers by year-end.
- File supplemental marketing application in the U.S. by year-end for Tibsovo in previously-treated IDH1-positive cholangiocarcinoma.
- Release topline data from ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T studies of mitapivat in adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency by year-end.
- Achieve proof-of-concept for mitapivat in sickle cell disease by mid-year.
