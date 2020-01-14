New Jersey set to ban flavored vaping products
- The WSJ reports that New Jersey lawmakers have passed legislation tightening regulations on e-cigarettes, including a ban on flavored vaping products.
- Penalties for retailers selling tobacco or vaping products to customers under the age of 21 will be stiffened, the use of coupons or discounts to purchase the items will be banned as will the sale of vaping liquids that contain more than 2% nicotine.
- Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, will need to sign the package into law.
- Several weeks ago, the FDA announced its proposed policy banning the sale of flavors (except menthol and tobacco) in pod-based e-cigs.
