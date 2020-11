Germany's GDP growth expanded at just 0.6% in 2019, ending a year in which manufacturing took a battering and the country almost tipped into recession.

The troubles are far from over, as the domestic car industry faces a critical period as they push sales of electric vehicles, while manufacturers are under pressure to adapt to climate change standards.

Trade tensions and continued risk of a disruptive Brexit are also weighing on sentiment and momentum.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, HEWG, DXGE, EWGS, DBGR, FGM, FLGR, ZDEU