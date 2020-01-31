Oil majors set to report earnings

Traders will digest Q4 results this morning from the U.S. oil majors after Shell's big slide already raised red flags for the industry.

Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) earnings are expected to be affected by a sharp decline in natural gas prices and an $11B charge related to asset impairment.

Exxon (NYSE:XOM), whose stock hit a decade low this week, is likely to reveal a heavy drop from a year ago on weakness in chemical and refining, while Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is anticipated to post softer profits and revenue.

2020 capital spending budgets and updates on new projects will also be in focus.