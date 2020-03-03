Twin River Worldwide guides EBITDA view ahead of consensus

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) reports it churned up adjusted EBITDA of $40.2M vs. $39.3M consensus and $37.0M a year ago.

Overall gaming revenue increased 5.6% during the quarter, food and beverage revenue was up 56.7% and hotel revenue was 78.9% higher as the acquisition of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino factored in.

Looking ahead, Twin River expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA of ~$180M vs. $175M consensus. The company sees its annualized run-rate for adjusted EBITDA coming out of 2020 at around $190M per year.

Previously: Twin River Worldwide EPS and revenue in-line (March 3)