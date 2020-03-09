REITs indicated sharply lower even as yields plunge

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is down 4.05% in premarket action as REITs - for now - take no pleasure from the historic dive in interest rates.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields just 0.40%, and the long bond yield is down to 0.83%.

REITs may be yield plays, but the businesses themselves do have some correlation to the strength of the economy. With yields, oil, and stocks plunging, recession fears are rightly growing.

Some favored names in the sector: Realty Income (NYSE:O) -5.2% , Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) -2.6% , Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) -3.3% , Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) -3.8%, Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) -4.3% , Starwood Property (NYSE:STWD) -3.6% .

Selected ETFs: VNQ, RQI, IYR, RNP, RFI, KBWY, NRO, XLRE, SCHH, FREL, JRS, ICF