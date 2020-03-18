Stocks retreat at the open; oil slides 10%

Stocks open with heavy selling and continued volatility, as the coronavirus outbreak upends everyday life and has many workers out of a job, which has central banks and governments scrambling for unprecedented stimulus measures; Dow -5.6% , S&P -4.6% , Nasdaq -3.9% .

Here's a scary statistic: The S&P 500 has swung 4% or more in either direction for seven straight sessions through Tuesday, topping the previous record of six days in November 1929.

European markets are mauled across the board, with France's CAC -6.5% , Germany's DAX -5.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.7% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.8% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows losses ranging from -3.7% in health care to -6.7% for energy, which continues to be punished by sliding crude oil prices, with WTI -10.2% to an 18-year low $24.20/bbl.

Boeing -18% at the open after it asked for at least $60B of aid for the reeling aerospace industry, which has sparked worries about the company's liquidity.

In the U.S. Treasury market, longer-dated notes remain under selling pressure, partly due to a view that new bonds will need to be issued to fund the massive stimulus plans from Washington.