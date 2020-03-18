Hotel stocks pummeled as uncertainty weighs

The hotel sector is getting wiped out as the timeline for travel demand returning becomes even more uncertain as coronavirus cases spike in major U.S. cities. President Trump mentioned hotels earlier in the day as a sector that could see aid to employees, but later Bill Ackman said on CNBC that hotels could go to zero.

Notable decliners include Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -42.7% ), Hyatt Hotels (H -41.5% ), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -30.9% ), Wyndham Destinations (WH -42.7% ), Marriott International (MAR -32.2% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -28.2% ), Choice Hotels International (CHH -28% ), Extended Stay America (STAY -18.3% ), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -18.1% ) and Expedia (EXPE -14.3% ).