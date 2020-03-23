Taseko provides operational update

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) says that to-date there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at any of Taseko's operations or offices in Canada and the US.

The Gibraltar Mine has operated at planned rates in Q1 and copper production is expected to be ~32M pounds (100% basis); there has been no interruptions to its logistics and supply chains, and sales are expected to be in line with production for the quarter.

Stuart McDonald, President of Taseko, added, "From a liquidity perspective, we started the year with a healthy cash balance. We have eliminated capital spending and are deferring major equipment rebuilds. All non-essential project spending has been cut."