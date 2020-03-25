Fast-food chains turn to free delivery

McDonald's (MCD +4.9% ) is the latest fast-food chain to offer free delivery with a program running through April 6.

Other chains with free delivery during the pandemic include Subway, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM), KFC and Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO). Some service fees still apply and catering orders can add costs. Contactless delivery options are available with most programs. Food safety experts have stated that there is a greater risk of coronavirus exposure at a grocery store with people milling around than the virus surviving on a surface through the delivery process.

The various delivery programs run across Postmates (POSTM), Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) and DoorDash (DOORD).