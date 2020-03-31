3M ramping up N95 respirators to reach 50M per month in June

3M (NYSE:MMM) says it expects to produce N95 respirators in the U.S. at a rate of 50M per month in June, a 40% increase from current levels.

The company currently is producing 35M per month in the U.S. and says it has delivered 10M respirators to healthcare facilities during the past seven days.

3M also is partnering with Ford (NYSE:F) to bolster production of powered air purifying respirators with the goal of increasing production by 6x within the next 60-90 days.

The company says it is working with law enforcement to fight "price gouging, fraud and counterfeit activity" in connection with its products, and that it has not changed its prices for respirators as a result of the coronavirus.