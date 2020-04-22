Global CEOs see U-shaped recovery

A V-shaped recovery is looking less likely, according to a poll of 3,534 chief executives from 109 countries conducted by YPO.

Around 60% of CEOs are now preparing for a U-shaped recovery, compared with 22% who predict a double-dip recession.

The survey also found that 11% of leaders see coronavirus as a risk to the survival of their company, while a further 40% say the pandemic poses a severe threat.

Hospitality and restaurant sectors are the most vulnerable with 41% of execs saying their firms are at risk of not surviving, while 30% in aviation and 19% in wholesale and retail sales feared they may go under.