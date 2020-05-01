Hub Group (HUBG -17.1% ) reports Q1 revenue decline of 10.1% Y/Y to $838.9M.

Intermodal revenue decreased 8% Y/Y to $495M due primarily to an 7% decline in volume.

Truck brokerage revenue declined 17% Y/Y to $98M; Contractual truckload volume represented 90% of total truckload volume compared 85% Y/Y.

Logistics gross margin expanded by 70 bps despite a 10% decline in revenue to $183M due to continuous improvement initiatives, revenue management, and strong growth at CaseStack.

Dedicated revenue decreased 18% Y/Y to $62M, due to the impact of business we exited, partially offset by growth with new accounts.

Gross margin declined 110 bps to 12.5%; Operating margin declined 140 bps to 2.4%.

Ended the quarter with ~1,200 tractors and 5,400 trailers for Dedicated.

Capex totalled $25M, primarily for tractors, containers, technology investments and construction of new office building on Oak Brook, IL campus.

Cash and equivalents of $277M and unused and available borrowings under revolving line of credit of $219M.

2020 Outlook: Capex $50-80M.

