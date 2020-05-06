Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) down 2.24% in pre-market after the company reports wider Q1 net loss of $367M, as compared to $28M in Q4 2019, driven by $455M asset impairment charges

Daily production of 29.7 MBoe/d was at the high end of quarterly guidance, net cash provided by operating activities reached $13.1M with adjusted EBITDA of $17.2M

The company has initiated operating cost & overhead reductions, which are forecasted to generate ~$18M of annual savings.

Additionally, expects to deliver a $2.5M annual savings in cash G&A expenses.

These savings are expected to be partially realized in Q2 and fully realized by Q3 of 2020

Amplify has reduced its 2020 capital spending budget by 41% to a $27M, as well as decides to suspend the quarterly dividend program until further notice, resulting in increased retained cash of ~$15M

Previously: Amplify Energy EPS of -$9.77 (May 6)