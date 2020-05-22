In a sign of the uncertainty facing its economy, China scrapped its annual growth target for the first time since it began the practice in 1994, due to the "global epidemic situation and economic and trade situation."

The country's economy shrank 6.8% in Q1, the first contraction in decades, setting a somber tone to this year's annual parliamentary meeting.

Remarks from Premier Li Keqiang also addressed dealings abroad, saying, "we will work with the United States to implement the phase one China-U.S. economic and trade agreement."

Shanghai -1.7% to 2,820

