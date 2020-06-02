Aecom (ACM +10.5% ) surges to a three-month high after WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF) announced it is selling more than 5M shares for $86/share to raise C$437M.

WSP says it plans to use the offering proceeds in part to "fund potential future acquisition opportunities," and the speculation is it has eyes for rival Aecom, Briefing.com reports.

WSP's offering "raises some eyebrows," Bank of America analyst Michael Feniger writes, noting WSP stock is nearly back to pre-COVID levels while Aecom shares are ~25% below (before today) its pre-COVID high of early February.

BofA's Michael Feniger reiterates his Buy rating for Aecom, saying "the stars are aligning for ACM's value to be realized - at the very least, for the cash return story to take hold."