Replimune (NASDAQ:REPL) announces new data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of lead candidate RP1 and Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with solid tumors.

Preliminary results from the 30-subject non-melanoma skin cancer cohort showed positive action. At data cutoff, the response rate was 86% (n=6/7) including a 57% (n=4/7) complete response rate.

Overall, 36 melanoma patients have been treated. Five have "met the formal criteria for response." Four of the five failed to respond to prior anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 therapies.

Its 240-subject Phase 2 study evaluating the combination of RP1 and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma patients, CERPASS, is currently recruiting participants.

RP1 is based on a strain of herpes simplex virus engineered to maximize the anti-cancer effect and activate a systemic anti-tumor immune response.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.