Thinly traded nano cap Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) jumps 27% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that collaborator Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) has requested a pre-IND meeting with the FDA regarding an IND for a new oral therapeutic to treat Campylobacter (campylobacteriosis) and E. Coli infections.

NMRC plans to file an IND later this year and launch Phase 2 studies in H1 2021.

Immuron currently markets two products: Protectyn, a formulation of hyperimmune bovine colostrum designed to remove harmful bacteria and their toxins from the gut, and Travelan, an over-the-counter immune supplement to reduce the risk of diarrhea and reduce symptoms of minor GI disorders.