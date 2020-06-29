Great Panther Mining (GPL -1.2% ) says it reached a deal with Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) on amending agreements related to the Coricancha mine in Peru, which it says will improve its ability to advance the project.

Nyrstar will extend its remediation bond obligations beyond the original June 30 expiry date, and the amended agreements provide that Nyrstar maintain a $7M bond until June 30, 2021 and $6.5M for the following year, which effectively defers Great Panther's funding requirements for these amounts until June 30, 2022.

Separately, the Antwerp commercial court has ordered Nyrstar to postpone a general meeting scheduled for June 30 to make a decision on the dissolution of the company.

The decision comes after demand from a group of Belgian minority shareholders united with RSQ Investors, alleging a lack of transparency on the restructuring of Nyrstar.