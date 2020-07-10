Bank of America drops Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to an Underperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

"We remain constructive on the fundamentals, yet believe the valuation bakes in near-perfect execution while risks exist," updates the firm.

BofA says Fastly is proving to be the most expensive in its coverage universe trading at 27X FY21 EV/sales. "We believe the valuation is somewhat inflated, with further upside dependent upon the ability to expand gross margins to +60% versus FY18/FY19 gross margins of 54%/57%," reads the update.