Meridian Bioscience (VIVO +2.8% ) launches a high-sensitivity SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid monoclonal antibody pair that can be used to develop a rapid lateral flow COVID-19 antigen test.

EVP, Life Science Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., says, “There are many highly sensitive molecular tests available that can diagnose an infection early, but they require processing in a laboratory and take time to report a result. We now provide an antibody pair that can be used to create fast, point-of-care assays, capable of delivering results in minutes rather than hours.”