Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) reports that cash flow was positive in July now that almost all stores in its shopping centers have reopened.

"We continue to recover from the government-mandated store closures that started in mid-March," said CEO Steven B. Tanger.

Also notes that rent collections were "substantially better" for July vs. Q2.

Q2 core FFO per share of 10 cents trails the consensus of 34 cents and declined from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter.

SKT slips 1.8% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total revenue of $64.0M vs. consensus of $88.2M and $115.7M a year ago.

Q2 same-center net operating income was $37.4M vs. $76.4M a year earlier.

Occupancy of 93.8% vs. 94.3% at March 31, 2020.

During Q2, the company reduced cash outflows by ~$11M, including $1M of general and administrative and $10M of property operating expense. In addition, Tanger deferred its Nashville pre-development-stage project and certain other planned capital expenditures.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Tanger Factory FFO misses by $0.24, misses on revenue (Aug. 5)