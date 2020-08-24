Wedbush Securities lifts its bull case price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after factoring in the China business upside.

"We believe the production and demand trajectory in China for Tesla remains robust and stronger than expected for 3Q with clear momentum heading into year-end. The pent-up demand in the China EV market for Model 3's and recent price cuts are creating a "perfect storm of demand" for Musk & Co. in this key market with increased market share vs. domestic competitors as the Giga 3 success story continues to play out," advises analyst Dan Ives.

Wedbush has a base case price target of $1,900 on Tesla and bull case price target of $3,500. Ives says the China growth story is worth at least $400 per share on Tesla on what he expects to be a significant increase in EV penetration in the region. "With the China growth story, Tesla could now have $35+ of earnings power by 2025/2026 vs. our prior estimate of $20-$25," he calculates.

Shares of Tesla are up 2.82% premarket to $2,107.75 in premarket action.

Tesla'a Quant Rating of 3.49 ranks 2nd in the automobile manufacturer sector.