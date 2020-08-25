Shares of Forte Biosciences (FBRX +13.4% ) are trading higher on after Truist's analyst Nicole Germino has initiated coverage of the company's stock with a "Buy" recommendation and set a price target of $70 per share (150% upside).

The analyst notes that Forte's FB-401 for inflammatory skin diseases, will be "initially focused on pediatric atropic dermatitis patients, where treatment is currently limited to primarily topicalsteroids and Pfizer's Eucrisa.

He is positive on Forte's "differentiated" biology and mechanism of action, adding that its lead asset FB-401 is expected to report Phase 2 data in mid-2021.