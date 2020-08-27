Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) dips 1% pre-market after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces a competing fitness wearable.

Amazon's Halo Band includes an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones, and an LED indicator light but notably lacks a screen.

The wearable is backed with the Halo app, which tracks activity, sleep, body fat, and tone, which uses machine learning to "analyze energy and positivity in a customers' voice.

U.S. customers can request early access to Halo starting today. The Halo Band is available for a special price of $64.99, which includes six months of Halo membership.