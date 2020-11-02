European indices in green, boosted by upbeat PMI
Nov. 02, 2020 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- "Eurozone manufacturing boomed in October, with output and order books growing at rates rarely exceeded over the past two decades," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. Eurozone October final manufacturing PMI 54.8 vs. 54.4 prelim.
- London +0.52%. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second lockdown for England that’s likely to start Thursday.
- Germany +0.60%, buoyed by optimistic Chinese economic data. October final manufacturing PMI 58.2 vs. 58.0 prelim.
- "Germany was once again the star performer by a wide margin, as factories reported a surge in new orders that surpassed anything previously seen in the survey's 25-year history."
- France +0.53%. October final manufacturing PMI 51.3 vs. 51.0 prelim.
- Also, investors brace themselves for the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, November 3.
- Former Vice President and Democrat nominee Joe Biden enjoys a 10-point national lead and 6-point advantage in battleground states, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.