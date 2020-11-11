Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) CEO Albert Bourla on Monday sold 132.5K shares of company stock for $41.94 each. Executive VP Sally Susman sold 43.66K shares at the same price. Added up, that's nearly $7.5M worth of stock.

Both sales were made under 10b5-1 programs, Bourla having adopted his trading plan in August, and Susman one year ago.

The sales came a few hours after the company announced positive preliminary results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, sending Pfizer shares (and the major averages) sharply higher.

Pfizer has been pulling back since that Monday rally, currently changing hands at $37.95.