Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01 ; GAAP EPS of -$1.03 misses by $0.14 .

Revenue of $254.18M (+29.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.3M .

Creative Subscriptions ARR increased 24% Y/Yto $840.5M.

Collections of $280.9M, up 36% Y/Y, an acceleration from Q2 y/y growth.

Total non-GAAP gross margin of 70%, compared to 74% in Q3 2019.

Added 302,000 net premium subscriptions, a 164% increase Y/Y, to reach 5.3M as of September 30, a 20% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of Q3 2019.

Added 7.8M registered users, a 42% increase Y/Y. Registered users as of September 30, 2020 were 189M representing a 19% increase compared to tQ3 2019.

"Our strong results in Q3 were driven by continued high levels of demand from new users for our website creation products and business solutions as well as the ongoing monetization of users who joined Wix over the most recent quarters," said Lior Shemesh, CFO.

