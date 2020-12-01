A Phase 3 clinical trial, ACTIVATE, evaluating Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) mitapivat in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency who do not receive regular transfusions met the primary endpoint.

Specifically, 40% of treated patients achieved a hemoglobin response at weeks 16, 20 and 24 compared to 0% in the control group (p<0.0001).

Key secondary endpoints were also met.

No new safety signals were observed.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress in June 2021.

The company plans to file marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe in 2021.

Mitapivat is an orally available activator of wild-type and mutated pyruvate kinase-R enzymes.